Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 21 individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The twelfth death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19

was reported; the individual was a male between 60-69 years of age.

 1689 confirmed cases; 220 probable cases

 286 active cases

 1611 released from isolation

 96 total hospitalizations

 11 current hospitalizations

 12 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 2 males between 10-19 years of age

 3 females and 2 males between 20-29 years of age

 1 female between 30-39 years of age

 3 females and 3 males between 50-59 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 60-69 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 80-89 years of age

 2 females and 1 male between 90-99 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.