Timothy Lavern Coffelt, 64, Ravenwood, passed from this life on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, in Maryville, following a lengthy illness.

Born in Maryville on August 7, 1958; his parents were Wayne Lavern and Margaret Louise Ray Coffelt. He had lived all his life in the area. His parents preceded him in death.

He loved his family, and sports, and watching and participating with his grandchildren in any activity they were in.

He had attended the Ravenwood and the Sheridan Christian Churches over the years.

Timothy had worked in agriculture and farmed all his life. He loved watching his cattle and their calves.

Timothy’s first date with Elaine Gwendolyn Price was on June 8, 1979. They then married on May 17, 1980, at the Ravenwood Christian Church. She survives of the home.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Ravenwood Christian Church. The burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ravenwood Ball Association. Send donations to Rory Jackson, 411 E. Hawk Street, Ravenwood, MO 64479.