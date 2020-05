The Maryville High School class of 2020 paraded by the schools they had attended on May 15. The parade started at Donaldson Westside Park led by School Resource Officer Ian Myers. It ended at the high school in time to witness the Friday Night lighting of the football and baseball fields. Some parents also joined in the activity. Kelby Derr, Chase Sims, Madilyn Pritzel, Amy Feuerbacher and Laura Feuerbacher ride and wave during their hayride by EFE.