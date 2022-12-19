After many years of enjoying daily meals in the hospital cafeteria with his long-time partner, Joyce Chambers, as well as an extended hospital stay after surgery, Maurice Peve was looking for a unique and special way to honor the caregivers at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville (MMC-M).

Peve and his family are long-time Hopkins residents. He and his late wife, Florine, ran Peve Feed and Fertilizer for many years. The family has always been generous contributors to many community endeavors in Hopkins and across Nodaway County.

He chose to extend his appreciation to MMC-M caregivers with a cash gift of $250,000 for the creation of a designated caregiver zone. The area will be used as an off-stage space for caregivers to relax, connect and be restored in an area not shared with patients or visitors.

“The timing couldn’t have been more perfect,” said MMC-M President Nate Blackford. “The past two years have been extremely stressful with the COVID-19 pandemic and lingering impacts such as staffing shortages and continued high volumes across the medical center. We recognize a need to build up and support our caregivers and the new caregiver zone will aid us in those ongoing efforts.”

The intention behind the space revolves around giving caregivers a relaxing and rejuvenating place to go outside the view of patients and visitors during an intensive shift, after sharing a difficult diagnosis or even after a patient loss, to regroup before seeing the next patient.

“We can’t just advocate for the health and wellbeing of our patients. We’ve got to provide it for our caregivers too,” said Blackford. “With a public cafeteria and many departments without a break room, this helps us address a need for our caregivers.”

The caregiver zone, designed by Amy Schreck Real Estate & Design, brings Peve’s love of cycling and the 102 River Valley to life. The forks of the river converge near Hopkins and flow south through Nodaway, Andrew and Buchanan Counties. The 102 River is a connection point to the many patients served at Mosaic and symbolizes life, growth, fertility and the passageway through life.

Peve’s love for the Hopkins community, the 102 River Valley and cycling inspired him to begin the 102 Valley Bicycle Race and Tour in 1986 as part of the annual Hopkins Picnic. For 29 years, the race brought more than 50 cyclists to the area from across Iowa and Missouri. Cycling well into his 80s, he logged more than 3,000 miles each year.

“This gift is a deep appreciation for the hospital and all the caregivers that work there,” said Peve. “They have taken such good care of us over the years and I never want us to take for granted how important it is to have such a great hospital right here in our community.”

Along with the caregiver zone, Peve’s gift was also used to begin the Art Experience galleries at MMC-M. A yearly award in his honor will also be established through this gift. Named the Peve Award for Caregiver Excellence, the award will be given to a deserving caregiver at MMC-M each year, accompanied by a $500 gift and a gold bicycle pin.