The congregation of First Christian Church of Maryville has called and accepted the Rev. Gina Johnson to serve as its new pastor.

Johnson has been in the ministry for over a decade and comes to First Christian Church with a dynamic background and an extreme level of focus. She has the determination to continue making First Christian Church an inviting, welcoming community that everyone feels comfortable coming to as they are working on their own understanding of spiritual principles.

Johnson previously served as senior pastor at the Warrensburg First Christian Church.

“I am excited to be here in Maryville and to help grow the Maryville community spiritually,” Johnson said. Prior to her position in Warrensburg, Johnson served as associate pastor and director of children’s ministry at First Christian Church in Sedalia.

Johnson’s time outside of church is spent with her family. She has six beautiful children. She is an avid reader and loves teaching others as well as being an encourager. She has a passion for youth and serving the community.

Johnson graduated from the Crossroads College in Rochester, MN with a bachelor’s in ministry and then attended The United Theological Seminary in Dayton, OH where she graduated with a master of divinity with a focus on church renewal leadership.

Johnson stated, “Everyone is born with equal ability to speak life into other people’s lives. I just had a passion to go through the formal education of ministry to learn what the teachers of the past had to share so we can continue the growth of the awareness of Christ’s spirit in our lives.

Maryville’s Sunday services begin at 10:30 am.

“Our services are recorded live on Facebook at First Christian Church of Maryville,” Johnson noted. “I would like to personally invite anyone in the community who is looking for a positive, welcoming environment to give us a try. Everyone is welcome to join with us and learn.”

For more information, call the church at 1.660.214.3414. Please leave a message for someone to return your call. The church is located at 201 West Third Street, Maryville.