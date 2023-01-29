10-Squared Men donated $13,800 to the Firefighters Association of Nodaway County, January 19. At the presentation were Brian Schieber, 10-Squared Men; Tom Shifflett, Zach Hilsabeck; firefighters association; Todd Hill, 10-Squared Men; and Jeremiah Bragg, firefighters association.

10-Squared Men chose the Firefighters Association of Nodaway County after being contacted by Melody Blair of Minnie Lane. Blair had held a fundraiser for the association recently.

Also, the Order of Omega, a Northwest Missouri State University Greek organization, gave $142.50 to 10-Squared Men to use as it saw fit. The group gave the additional funds to the firefighters association. Order of Omega also gave $142.50 to the 10-Squared Women organization.