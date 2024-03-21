The Maryville Rotary Club offers an exciting and unique opportunity to tour one of the largest peony farms in North America located in the heart of Nodaway County.

Hollingsworth Peonies is a world-renowned peony hybridizer and grower. For the first time in several years, the operator has approved opening his farm’s gates on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 in support of Rotary philanthropic causes.

This event is the organization’s inaugural spring fundraiser; it will allow people from all over the country and world to view the flowers at their most vibrant time. From the proceeds generated during the tour, the club will continue its endeavors to assist students with college scholarships as well as helping those members of the Maryville and Nodaway County communities who are most in need for food or clothing.

“We are so very excited to host this first-of-its-kind event in our area,” Maryville Rotary Club President Skye Pournazari said. “This event promises to be a fun adventure to this gorgeous and enormous working flower farm.”

While no flowers will be for sale during the event, each attendee will be provided with a catalog to order peony roots, which are typically delivered and planted in the fall.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase on site. Picnic areas will be designated. Bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic lunch with meal options available on site at this working peony farm. Attendees are encouraged to bring a camera, bring a friend and bring on the flower fun!

Hollingsworth Peonies is a duly registered peony grower and hybridizer in the State of Missouri. They grow and sell a wide assortment of bare root herbaceous peonies, that is bush peonies, such as lactiflora group peony, a Chinese-type peony, hybrid peonies, and itoh hybrids or intersectional hybrids as well as species such as fernleaf peonies and paeonia species selections.

The farm will only be open to the public this year during this special two-day event. Come enjoy the gorgeous colors at the height of their blooming season. Take photos with friends and family.

VIP tours will be provided from 7 to 10 am, Saturday morning of the event, with special horticultural experts available to discuss peony hybridization, varieties, tips for planting and more. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to VIP ticketholders.

General admission ticket holder admittance will open at 10 am on Saturday and continue through 5 pm. Sunday and will be entirely open to general admission from 8 am to 5 pm.

Early bird tickets are on sale now. Ticket prices will increase May 1. Prior to May 1, general admission tickets cost $25 and VIP tickets cost $50.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the event, including local transportation/shuttle options, hotel accommodation information and an ever-updated schedule for the event, visit: eventcreate.com/e/ bloominpeonytour.

This event is sponsored with the assistance of Hollingsworth Peonies, the Maryville Tourism Committee, Nodaway County, the Maryville Forum, the Nodaway News Leader and Kiss My Grits Kafe.