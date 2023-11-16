Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has announced the City of Maryville will receive Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funds for three new pedestrian trail projects.

The federally funded TAP provides opportunities to expand transportation choices and enhance the transportation experience through categories of activities related to the surface transportation system. The TAP focuses on “non-traditional transportation projects”, including built-environment interventions such as trail and sidewalk development for pedestrians, bicyclists, wheelchair users, and transit riders.

Maryville has been awarded a total of $1,018,400 in TAP funding for the following priority projects:

Munn Avenue Trail Extension Project

The Munn Avenue Trail Extension Project seeks to enhance Maryville’s pedestrian and bicycle trail system by extending an eight-foot wide concrete trail approximately 1,900 linear feet along Munn Avenue from Victory Lane to First Street/Highway 46. The proposed segment connects the city’s trail network at Victory Lane to future planning efforts for First Street/Highway 46 in coordination with MoDOT. In June, the City of Maryville was awarded $1,329,000 in FY’23 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant Program funds to complete planning efforts for future improvements to the First Street/Highway 46 Corridor. The proposed project aims to connect the local trail network to these future improvements, but will stop short of MoDOT right-of-way at First Street/Highway 46. The TAP will provide $412,000 in funding for the total project estimated at $515,000.

South Main Trail Connection Project

The proposed project eliminates a 530 linear foot east-west gap in the trail system between Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville to the Middle School Trail and the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, Phase I. The South Main Trail Connection Project is designed to construct an eight-foot wide concrete trail from the hospital to the existing trail along South Main near the Volunteer Avenue intersection. The TAP will provide $106,400 in funding for the total project estimated at $132,500.

South Main Phase II, Pedestrian Enhancement Project

The project includes construction and continuation of a sidewalk on the east side and an eight-foot wide concrete trail on the west side of South Main Street as a part of the South Main Corridor Improvement, Phase II. Approximately 3,100 linear feet of new pedestrian infrastructure is designed in the project with the TAP providing $500,000 in additional funding. Improvements are designed, approved by all appropriate agencies, and considered shovel-ready for rebid.