“Spay-ghetti and No Balls” dinner and silent auction fundraiser will be from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, November 17 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville.

It is a freewill donation to benefit the New Nodaway Humane Society. Carry out is available.

The menu is spaghetti, meatballs, red or white sauce available, garlic bread, salad, dessert and beverage.