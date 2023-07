The City of Maryville was presented a $211,000 check as part of the Brownfields Cleanup Grant on June 26 in the Maryville Public Safety facility. The funds will be used to clean up Aunt B’s property at 602 South Main Street, which is currently vacant, as there are issues with petroleum contamination. Maryville received the full amount available with no local match required. Maryville Code Enforcement Officer Jim Wiederholt was instrumental in writing the grant application.