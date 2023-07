Platte Valley’s Carter Luke and Trevor Weir competed with Nodaway Valley’s Blake Bohannon during the Missouri 8-Man Coaches Association All-Star Game on June 24 in St. Joseph. Bohannon and Weir competed on the silver team, while Luke played for the green team. Green came away with the victory 22-20.

Luke picks up where he left off last season, taking the ball up-field for a big run.