Maryville R-II School District announced Philip Pohren as the newly appointed assistant superintendent on December 21.

Pohren, currently the Eugene Field Elementary principal, brings a distinguished record of leadership and a passion for student success to his expanded role.

Pohren has been at Eugene Field Elementary since 2018, overseeing a dedicated team of 35 certified and 20 non-certified staff members, and approximately 500 students.

“Under his guidance, the school has embraced innovative strategies to foster learning, cultivate self-confidence in students, and establish meaningful partnerships with community entities, ensuring access to a high-quality and comprehensive education,” notes a news release distributed by the school’s central office.

Previously, Pohren served as the elementary principal in Chillicothe R2 Schools from 2008 to 2018 and the elementary principal at Winston R-VI from 2006 to 2008.

“I am honored and excited to take on the responsibilities of assistant superintendent at Maryville,” said Pohren. “My years of experience in education have solidified my commitment to fostering an environment where every student can thrive. I look forward to collaborating with the dedicated educators, staff, and community members in this new capacity, working together to ensure the continued success and growth of our district.”

“Both as a person and leader, we are excited to have Philip Pohren as our next assistant superintendent. He leads with integrity and aims to serve those he leads. His visionary approach to leadership will support our continued growth as an excellent school district,” said Dr. Logan Lightfoot, superintendent.

Pohren will continue to serve Eugene Field until he takes over his new position July 1.