The Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees met December 14 to approve the 2023 and 2024 budgets.

The 2024 budget included a three percent employee pay increase. It passed with a 3-0 vote with board member Charlotte Knorr abstaining.

Projected 2024 income is $695,757; expenses are $679,090 plus the expense of the three percent pay increase.

The 2024 holidays are the State of Missouri recommended holidays. The holidays include: New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1; Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday, Monday, January 15; Lincoln’s Birthday, Monday, February 12; Washington’s Birthday, Monday, February 19; Truman Day, Wednesday, May 8; Memorial Day, Monday, May 27; Juneteenth, Wednesday, June 19; Independence Day, Thursday, July 4; Labor Day, Monday, September 2; Columbus Day, Monday, October 14; Veterans Day, Monday, November 11; Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28; and Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25.

The 2024 board meeting dates have been set to 3 pm, the third Wednesdays of the month.

In Tabitha Frank’s nursing report, there were 307 COVID cases, five influenza A and three influenza B cases reported in November.

Administrator Tom Patterson reports, “Flu and COVID vaccinations requests remain steady. Flu cases are low to slightly rising in early December as should be expected. COVID cases increased significantly in November and December and should remain elevated according to historical trends.”