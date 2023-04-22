Joni Sheridan, owner of the property located at 604 South Fillmore Street, is the April winner of the Beautification Award Program. She was presented her award by Maryville Mayor Tye Parsons. Every month from April to October, Maryville awards a property owner for the continued beautification or improvements made to their home or business. The nominations are voted on by the city’s code enforcement officers based on a certain set criteria.

Individuals who would like to nominate a property owner for this award, should contact City Hall at 660.562.8001 or visit maryville.org and follow the link to the Pride of Maryville page to fill out an online nomination form for 2023.