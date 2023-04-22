By Morgan Guyer

Outside of a tough weekend at the Smithville Round Robin, the Maryville Spoofhounds Girls Soccer Team has been nearly flawless this season. The Spoofhounds went on the road to defeat Bishop LeBlond 4-1 on April 12, and then returned home April 13 to beat Chillicothe 8-0 at Bearcat Pitch.

The Spoofhounds scored the first goal of the game against Chillicothe just six minutes into the match, with Freshman Payton Kurz slotting home. It is beginning to become a regular occurrence for Maryville to start their games on the front foot, as they dominated possession and were creating all the scoring chances. The Lady Hornets would hold firm for much of the first half, but the Spoofhounds attack was just too much. With 16 minutes left in the half, Sophomore Jalea Price would score two goals in just under 30 seconds, and would add another with a few minutes left in the half to give herself a first half hat trick. The scoring wasn’t done however, as Freshman Jersey Ingram scored two quick goals of her own to give Maryville the 6-0 lead heading into half.

Kurz would add her second goal of the match right out of halftime, and Price would score her fourth of the game to give Maryville the 8-0 lead and end the game.