The Maryville License Bureau was recently recognized at the Department of Revenue 2023 Annual Conference for their work with donation collection. The staff at the license bureau was awarded the highest percentage of donations collected within the mid-size transactions office. Assistant Manager Stefanie Dotson, who has been at the bureau for 7.5 years and Manager Kathie Williams, who has been at the bureau for over 20 years, have also been featured in a state magazine for their outstanding work in raising donation funds and donation awareness for the Midwest Transplant Network. Besides organ transplants, blindness awareness, the WWI Memorial and the Missouri Medal of Honor entities accept dollars from license bureau customers.