The Maryville Spoofhounds had several golfers compete in the Missouri Golf Association junior event June 5-6 in a 36 hole event at Mozingo Lake Golf Course.

In the 12-13 male division, Colin Hoffmann took first place from Maryville, shooting 161. Jacob Scott, coming off a successful season with the Spoofhounds tied for third in the 16-18 male division with a score of 163 over the two days. Also from Maryville, Cailyn Auffert shot a 177 to take third place in the 16-18 female division.

Alayna Pargas was the sole competitor in the 14-15 female division, shooting a 213 during the two days.