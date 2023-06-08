Carl “KR” Raymond Pierpoint, 98, Creston, IA, formerly of Maryville, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Creston Specialty Care, Creston.

He was born October 21, 1924, in Braymer, to Claude and Mary Miller Pierpoint.

He graduated from New Point High School in 1942 and the University of Missouri in 1949.

On April 23, 1944, he married Mary Alice Kurtz. She preceded him in death July 27, 2007.

Mr. Pierpoint served in the US Navy during WWII. He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Co, Peoria, IL, for 10 years and was a State Farm Agent in Maryville for 35 years.

He was a member of the Maryville Country Club and attended Laura Street Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Saturday, June 10 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials can be made to the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences can be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.