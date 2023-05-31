After 38 years of service to the community, Phillip Rickabaugh is set to retire June 1.

Rickabaugh has served the fire department, first as a volunteer and then as the captain and fire chief for nearly four decades.

A retirement reception will be held in his honor from 4 to 6 pm, Friday, June 2 in the fire bays at the Maryville Public Safety facility. All family, friends, coworkers and well-wishers are invited to attend.

As a Maryville High School graduate, Rickabaugh began his fire training with his service in the United States Navy. He completed his training through the University of Missouri Fire and Rescue Training Institute, with continued education and training at the National Fire Academy and the Missouri Division of Fire Safety. He began his professional journey in 1985 for the City of Maryville.

“This career does not depend on one person; it takes the support of the community and fellow firefighters, in which I have been blessed to receive,” said Rickabaugh in a prepared news release.

Fire Lieutenant Jace Pine will serve as the interim fire chief upon Rickabaugh’s retirement. Pine received his master of science degree in fire and emergency management administration from Oklahoma State University and has been employed with the Maryville Fire Department since 2015.

The permanent appointment of the fire chief will follow a formal hiring process this summer.