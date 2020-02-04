Private pesticide applicator trainings are scheduled as part of the ag update county meetings held by the Extension service.

The meetings will begin at 8:30 am and at 10 am the update meeting will begin.

The Nodaway County ag update will be held Tuesday, February 4 at the main floor meeting room in the Nodaway County Administration Center in Maryville. Next, the Holt County ag update will be held Wednesday, February 5 at the Holt County Extension Center in Oregon. The Andrew County update will be held Thursday, February 6 at the Andrew County Youth Building in Savannah. The Atchison County ag update will be held Friday, February 7 at the Atchison County Extension Center in Rock Port. All growers should bring their manuals or will be required to purchase one to receive a license.

After the applicator training, Extension field specialists will provide technical updates. Topics include corn and soybean yields from inputs and profitability, strategies to reduce input costs, invasive pests, farm bill and decision tools and nutritional management of gestating cows and calf profitability. In Andrew County, the livestock topic will be native warm season grass pastures for livestock.

Please call the local county Extension office to pre-register so we can provide materials. For more information, please contact Wayne Flanary, field specialist in agronomy, University of Missouri Extension at 816.279.1691.