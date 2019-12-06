During the November 25 Maryville City Council meeting, Municipal Interlocal Risk Management Association (MIRMA) Loss Control Specialist Jeff Arp presented Maryville Public Safety with $2,925 to purchase a dash cam through a safety grant from the self-insurance pool.

Other business included:

• A resolution authorized a lot split located at Lot 21 at The Summit, along Aurora Avenue, owned by Jeff and Kim Bram.

• Approved an ordinance for the refunding certificates of participation for several projects. The ordinance allowed the mayor and city manager to sign the sale of the certification. This is expected to save $4.9 million and will include projects split between the South Main Street corridor, $700,000; 911 dispatching department furniture, fixtures and equipment, $285,000; downtown traffic signals, $400,000; city hall improvements, $50,000; water treatment plant membranes, $1,705,000 and refunding of Series 2010 taxable certificates of participation, $1,820,000. The water treatment plant membranes will be financed over seven years; the final payment on the refunded 2010 taxable certificates will be extended by seven months and end in September 2031. The remaining projects will be financed through September 2038. Over the life of the certificates, approximately $1,387,991 will be paid in interest and $4,960,000 in principal.

• Accepted a contract with Premier Pyrotechnics, Inc., Richland, for $15,000 allowing a 15 percent discount for the Saturday, July 4 fireworks display which would be Mozingo Lake Recreation Park’s 25th anniversary.

• Northwest Missouri State University’s RT Wright Farm Manager Jim Husz exchanged jobs with Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel to recognize the Maryville Chamber’s annual farm-city banquet. Husz introduced an amendment to the contract with PeopleService Inc to purchase additional chemicals required at the water plant due to the taste and odor situation. The ordinance increased the contract by $25,000.

Reports

Robert Hutton, Northwest Missouri State sophomore public administration major, who is the student liaison for the council, noted the Regents will be meeting on December 12.

McDanel told of repair operations on East Third Street of a 12-inch water main break and the downtown overlay district reviewed the design guidelines and suggested several items to be added to the city code. He also announced the Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s Dec 6 Christmas Parade and the campaign for shop local during the holidays.