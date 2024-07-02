At the June 24 Maryville City Council meeting, a contract was approved with Genesis Environmental Solutions, Blue Springs, for the construction of South Main Phase II.

Phase II continues improvements south from Highway V to Highway 71 Bypass, and will include a raised median south of Larry Lane to Horsepower Drive. The city received a RAISE grant for $5,925,780 to be used for the project. Also included are pedestrian enhancements, which the city received a $500,000 TAP grant for those improvements. The total expenses for the project will be $8,084,559.73, with Genesis’s base bid of $7,024,392.17 making up most of that. That total does not include moving overhead utility lines underground, but the city plans on adding that aspect when funding is available. City Manager Greg McDanel hopes meetings could kick off the project in July or August, starting the estimated 18 month timetable.

A neighborhood block party on West Third Street was authorized to take place on July 4. West Third Street from Ray to Grand will be closed from 12 pm to 11 pm.

Also approved by the council was the Downtown Maryville’s “Fall Into Fun” Event, which will be from 12 pm to 6 pm on September 29. Main and Market from 2nd to 5th will be closed, as well as 3rd and 4th from Vine to Buchanan.

The council accepted the Board of Code Appeals member reappointments for Brian Schmitz and Bill Ingels, who will serve additional three year terms.

A contract with Superior Fence, Maryville, was approved for the installation of fencing at Thomson Splash “N” Play Park. The total cost of the bid is $16,600, and the city is able to use funds from the Glady’s Rickard Family Trust award of $49,000 for landscaping and fencing. The council also approved a landscaping bid for Thomson with a bid from Moffett Nurseries, St. Joseph, for $12,975. The landscaping plan includes decorative rock over fabric, stone border and evergreen plants. The city is also able to use funds from the Rickard’s award.

The city also took the next step in the Downtown Pavilion Project, accepting a bid from Snyder & Associates, St. Joseph, for engineering services. They will provide concept development, final design and construction documents, as well as bidding assistance for a total bid cost of $61,700. The covered pavilion will be located in downtown Maryville, incorporating a vacant lot at 106 East 5th Street that the city recently acquired. The city received a $366,540 Local Tourism Asset Development Grant for the project.

An ordinance to execute a contract with Estate Management Services of Missouri, Willard, was authorized for vegetation management services at Mozingo Lake. The contract formally approves the purchase and application of Earthtee on September 28, 2023 for $64,390 by Estate Management. Also in Mozingo business, a contract with Nutrien Ag Solutions, Clarence, for the purchase of additional Earthtee Algaecide was approved. The Mozingo Lake Recreation Park staff has obtained chemical applicator licenses to apply in-house. The total cost is $129,690, which includes 6,600 gallons of the algaecide, which will cover three applications.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report to the council. The Edwards Street water tower has been under maintenance recently in preparation for exterior painting. The water tower will include a Spoofhound design and colors. Attendance at the Thomson Splash “N” Play and the MAC is up so far this season.