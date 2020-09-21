During the September 14 meeting, Maryville City Council deliberated about the timing of extending the city-wide mandate for individuals to wear masks in all public venues for several minutes before the vote was taken, 3-2 in favor.

While all five council members, were in agreement that the mask mandate made July 27 has helped bring down the positive tests, they did not agree on the timing of taking action at this time to extend the mandate which would expire at 11:59 pm, September 30. Both Mayor Ben Lipiec and Councilman Jason McDowell spoke to delay the vote until the next council meeting, September 28.

A motion was made by Councilman Tye Parsons to extend the mask mandate through December 31. Councilman Matt Johnson seconded the motion. However a discussion was held about whether the timing should be aligned with the Northwest Missouri State University students leaving at Thanksgiving. Parsons amended his motion to be Tuesday, November 24 when the students would be dismissed.

Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel noted he had been in contact with Dr. Becky Albrecht, Maryville R-II School superintendent, who was inquiring about the current mandate being extended.

A roll call vote was recorded with Lipiec and McDowell voting in the negative. The motion carried.

To begin the evening gathering, the council held a 45 minute work session addressing the goals in connection to the 2021 budget. Then the council held three public hearings concerning the proposed downtown overlay district.

No person spoke during the public hearing. During the open session, when the three ordinances came before the council, McDanel gave a thorough review of the purpose of each proposal. The highlights were the general design, signage, screeens to hide HVAC units and trash receptables as well as other aspects that would be addressed with new development projects. Current business properties were encouraged to consider making these improvements however would not be a part of the enforcement of the new laws.

The city clerk read each of the ordinances twice and the council approved, 5-0.

Other business addressed:

• MIRMA Representative Jeff Arp announced a $2,000 donation to the Maryville Park and Recreation department from the self-insurance reimbursement program to be used for the community center’s security project.

• Approved a 20-year lease for a hangar at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport to Mace and Carrie Coston.

• Executed a a one-year extension lease for the transfer station with Maryville Transfer LLC.

• Approved Change Order No. 1 with Blue Nile Contractors, Birmingham, with construction of the East Side Sanitary Sewer project, not to exceed $24,697, which increased the size of manholes.

Reports

McDanel gave his city manager report including the Main Street improvement project from Lincoln to Halsey will begin October 1 depending on weather; South Main project from South Avenue to US Highway 71 still has approximately four easements to be completed, the water treatment plant’s membranes have arrived and will be installed the next three weeks, a stop sign is going to be placed at Third Street and Depot Street to replace the yield sign and the removal of the stop sign on at the intersection on the Depot’s southbound lane, the renovation plans of City Hall are being analysized and the installation of new traffic light mast arms on North Main at Third and Fourth Street intersection will delete the cables.

He also spoke of bids to be opened for the aerial ladder in November and bids to be let for the old public safety building and the parking lot to the east of the structure.

Lipiec reported on his nighttime ride with a public safety officer to better understand the city’s police force roles.

The open meeting adjourned as the council went into closed session for the topic of real estate dealings.