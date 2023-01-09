The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is proud to celebrate the local agricultural community with a Steak ‘N Eggs breakfast and awards presentation, Friday, March 3.

The Chamber is currently seeking community nominations for the following awards:

• Agriculture Hall of Fame, sponsored by MU Extension

• Outstanding Conservationist, sponsored by Nodaway County Soil & Water

• Outstanding Farm Family, sponsored by MU Extension

• Outstanding Farm Advocate, sponsored by Chamber Ag Committee

• Outstanding Farm Woman, sponsored by Maryville Host Lions Club

• Outstanding Farm Youth, sponsored by Maryville Rotary Club

To make a nomination, please contact the Chamber by calling 660.582.8643 or emailing director@maryvillechamber.com. Nominations will be distributed to award sponsors for selection. There is a deadline of February 10 for nominations.