Saturday, November 26, 2022 is Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.

Small Biz Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 and has been officially cosponsored by the Small Business Administration since 2011. These organizations have designated The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce as a Neighborhood Champion for its efforts to connect shoppers with small businesses this holiday season. As the core of every thriving community, small businesses need support now more than ever.

“The ripple effect of supporting small business is incredible. It benefits the entire community by feeding the local economy,” noted Becky Albrecht, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce. “For example, small businesses pay property tax and customers pay sales tax. These taxes support local essential services such as the school, library, ambulance district, senior center and more.

“Also, small business owners turn a portion of their profits back to the community in the way of donations of money, goods, and services to support community fundraisers. By shopping small, patrons give big – to not just the business owners, but the entire community.”