The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Nodaway County Economic Development for a new Local Love campaign.

Now through February 13, shoppers can snap a selfie, tag your business, NCED and the Chamber for a chance to win a gift basket put together from local businesses. The basket giveaway will be on Monday, February 14.

“We hope to help increase engagement and sales through this campaign,” said Amy Gessert, Chamber director.

The Chamber invited local businesses to contribute to the gift basket.