Kenna Parman has worked in the Maryville R-II School District for a little over 30 years.

She has been the office manager at the high school, administrative assistant and board of education secretary during her time in the district. Now she is preparing for retirement, and a reception will be held from 4 to 5:30 pm, Wednesday, March 15 in the administration building to commemorate her service before the board meeting.

For Parman, her favorite part about working in the district has to be the people she encounters.

“Just the people, whether it is staff, students or parents. I just loved being around all the people,” she said.

She has been able to learn a lot about the ins-and-outs of how a school district operates during her time.

“Working within the district you realize everything that goes on behind the scenes to make it happen. The budgets, the scheduling, the hiring and just the continual movement. I have tremendous respect for our maintenance/custodial crews, and then respect for our office professionals, and tech team, in addition to the administrators and instructional staff throughout the district,” Parman said.

Now Parman will have more time to see family in her retirement.

“More time with family, and my husband and I farm, I would love to work cattle and work in the field,” Parman said. “We have three grandkids, so it’ll be good to pick up and go to their activities whenever we want.”