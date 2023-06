Author Amy Houts gave a presentation at the Gentry County Library in Stanberry May 24 for their Summer Reading Kickoff. Houts, a long-time Maryville children’s book author and publisher, talked about writing, read a few of her books, and had a book signing. Those in the photo commemorating the event were: Gemma Baker, Amanda Blessing, Sharon Luke, Houts, Joyce Bottorff and Judy Garrett, library director.