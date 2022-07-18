At the July 11 Maryville City Council meeting, HDR Engineering, Omaha, NE, was approved to study water treatment alternatives analysis in connection with the Maryville water treatment plant pilot study.

There have been taste and odor issues as a result of algal bloom in the past. A pilot plant study is required by the Missouri DNR. The estimated duration time is from nine to 12 months. The total fee is at $863,034, with $147,723 being spent to Intuitech, Salt Lake City, UT, and $715,311 to HDR as part of the study. The FY 22 budget has $500,000 in the water/sewer fund, as well as $500,000 in the ARPA fund to be utilized.

Kris and Kates, a Maryville ice cream shop, submitted a special event request that was approved by the council. The event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, Sunday, July 31. They requested for the use of a city parking lot, and for the closure of Fourth Street from Main to Buchanan for musical entertainment.

Other business addressed:

• Board of Code Appeals members Mike Mandrick and Dave Sears had their terms extended for an additional three years.

• Maryville Public Library Board of Trustees members Steve Klotz, Bill Richardson and James Rash were all extended for three years as well.

• City Manager Greg McDanel announced proposal submissions for city banking services from Wells Bank and Citizens Bank. Those proposals will be discussed further next meeting.

• An agreement was executed with St. Joseph Plumbing and Heating for new HVAC equipment and climate control system at the Maryville Community Center. Maryville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stubblefield was present to discuss the system. There are significant issues with the original seven units installed in 2000. It has specifically been hard for the gym to remain cool during the summer heat. Three proposals were received for a new system.

• Archdekin and Jones, St. Joseph, $426,000.

• St. Joseph Plumbing and Heating, $475,000.

• SGI, Liberty, $535,325.

The MPR board met for a special meeting on June 30 to discuss the proposals. The board recommended going with St. Joseph Plumbing and Heating. There were concerns with Archdekin and the climate system they offered. There are $446,207.61 funds leftover from a 20-year bond that elapsed last year. The remaining $28,792.39 will come from the MPR balance.

• The Maryville Public Arts Committee (MPAC) was approved to become a subcommittee of the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization. (MDIO) Discussions were held between the two organizations about efficiency, overlap of services and a potential partnership. MPAC is a seven member advisory committee that provides recommendations on annual public art through the city’s SculptureOne lease agreement. That agreement will not be changed by the move. MPAC will continue to provide recommendations to the city council through MDIO.

City Manager Greg McDanel presented his report to the council. He introduced Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Director Jordyn Greenhaw to the council. The city council is accepting letters of interest through July 21 to fill Rachael Martin’s term until April 2023. The city has already received two letters of interest. McDanel also announced that Maryville was named the ninth-safest city in Missouri by Safewise.