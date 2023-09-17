By Kathryn Rice

The American Legion Post 100 located at 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville, has a building dedicated to the storage of medical supplies available to veterans and community members.

The building contains a hospital bed, toilet seats, walkers, canes, crutches and wheelchairs among other items. The building was constructed as an Eagle Scout project in 2017.

“If the next 20 people who need walkers would come,” Commander David Dredge said. “We’ll be glad to help them out. The project was started for veterans but we will help anybody in the community.”

If individuals are in need of an item, they should check at Post 100’s canteen which opens at 2 pm, seven days a week or any legion member. Dredge can be reached at 660.541.0542.

The legion has had to turn away donations of equipment because the storage space is limited.

If anyone is in need of a motorized mobility Jazzy ATS scooter, the AL has one which they would donate, according to Dredge. It has the charging cords but might need new batteries.