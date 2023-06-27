The NWMO Moon Festival leaders are excited to bring country rock legends The Marshall Tucker Band to headline this year’s festival with iconic hits like “Can’t You See,” “Fire On the Mountain” and “Searching For A Rainbow” during the Saturday, October 7 event near The Hangar.

In addition to The Marshall Tucker Band, Ned LeDoux, the son of legendary Chris LeDoux, will bring his high energy brand of western rock along with regional favorites: Steve Bankey & the Flatlanders, Dirt Road Addiction and Dixie Cadillacs featuring John Marriott.

The five main stage bands along with one beer garden band, the Busch Pilots, who will finish out the night will create a memory-making happening. Food vendors, a large beer garden, merchandise sales and chair rental will also be on-site.

Musical acts

The Marshall Tucker Band came together as a young, hungry and quite-driven six-piece outfit back in 1972 in Spartanburg, SC, having duly baptized themselves with the name of a blind piano tuner after they found it inscribed on a key to their original rehearsal space, and they’ve been in tune ever since tearing it up on live stages, both big and small, all across the globe.

One of the most incredible things about great music is that it has the ability to take the listener to a place they’d rather be. Ned LeDoux’s music has that kind of power. As a songwriter, he has a knack for bringing people, places and emotions vibrantly to life with his insightful lyrics, and warm, strong voice that makes him sound like a beloved friend. “I’m writing my own story and if people take a liking to it, that’s wonderful,” says LeDoux. LeDoux is carrying on the family tradition started by legendary father Chris LeDoux, but he’s also charting his own course, and “Buckskin,” his most recent album, is the latest step on that journey.

The event’s anthem song, “Missouri Moon” was written by Jerry Forney and sung by John Marriott as Forney’s front man in the Missouri Moon Band and released on John Marriott’s 1989 album, “Modern Day Cowboy.” He will join the Dixie Cadillacs, who are a local favorite and festival leaders feel it is an honor to have them sing Missouri Moon at the event.

Once the main stage entertainment has concluded our beer garden will keep rockin! The Busch Pilots came together in July 2021 and quickly created the vision of playing the tunes that people want to hear, but most bands are afraid to play. Hailing from Albany and singing those songs are: vocals and rhythm guitar, Brent Cline; lead guitar and solos, Jacob Constant; bass guitar, Dave Coleman; drummer, Keith Urban; electric rhythm guitar, Jason Kirkpatrick, and keyboard and harp, Kenny Brenneman.

Steven Bankey & The Flatland Band is a red dirt country band out of Kansas City. Their music is heavily influenced by the grassroots country music movement originating in southern parts of Texas and Oklahoma. In their fourth year as a band, they have already earned opening spots for some top national acts.

Dirt Road Addiction is a Missouri-based band whose sound has been described as “Jump-Country.” People crowd the stage and jump around to the infectious rhythms and electric vocals. They play a heavy mix of modern country, rock, po, and more which is evident through their extremely diverse set-lists and their original music.

More fun

Also there is an array of activities in store to make a full family-friendly day. They include a variety of exhilarating bounce houses to jump and slide on, thrilling axe throwing to test and sharpen skills and bull riding to test who can stay on the longest. Delightful face painting may show a creative side or become a favorite animal or hero with a new face; plus settle family feuds at The Fields paintball park. There is more fun in the plans that will guarantee attendees to have an absolute blast. The leaders encourage all ages to plan to join the festivities and make lasting memories.

Logistics

Parking will be off-site with a shuttle service available. Gates will open at 9:30 am, rain or shine. Future announcements will be made regarding parking areas, amenities and other details as they are made public. You can follow us on facebook and instagram. The website and ticketing goes live the first week of July. Tickets will be available online prior to the all day festival event with general admission at $30. Children under 12 are free with an adult. There is a limited premium seating area, tickets are $50 online. General admission tickets at the gate will be $40.