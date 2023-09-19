Brad and Jamie Busby and family of Parnell,were among the families honored during the 66th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, August 14 at the Missouri State Fair.

The Busby family was selected as the Nodaway County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Nodaway County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes daughters, Baylie and Bexlie. Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.

The Busby family operates a cow/calf and row crop operation near Parnell. While Brad runs the day-to-day operation, Jamie an RN and a 4-H Club Leader. Their two daughters show sheep in 4-H and FFA, including exhibiting at the Missouri State Fair. They are both members of the NE Bluejays 4-H Club. Baylie is a member of the Northeast Nodaway FFA Chapter. When the girls aren’t busy on the farm, they play on a traveling softball team and are members the school basketball, softball, and track teams. The Busby family are members of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Parnell and the Nodaway County Cattleman’s Association.

The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau; the Missouri Department of Agriculture; the Missouri State Fair Commissioners; the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; and MU Extension.

The event showcases the impact that Missouri farm families have on the economy and heritage of the state, said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe. “These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension. As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”