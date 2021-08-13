Sharon Slagle, representing the Order of the Eastern Star, presented Becky Wood of Community Services a $1,000 donation for the veteran’s fund July 28. The veterans fund gave $545 last year to veterans for items such as eyeglasses, gas cards, utility payment, rent and other needs. Many times veterans’ needs are met with other funds partnering with the veteran fund. Donations may be made to Community Services, 1212 South Main, Ste B, PO Box 328, Maryville, MO 64468 with veterans fund noted in the memo on the check.