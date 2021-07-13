Lions District 26-M4 recently donated $760 to Mosaic’s Diabetes Education Program to go towards diabetes prevention efforts in the community.

The support brings much needed help to expand efforts of lowering Type 2 diabetes in the area.

“The donation opens up new opportunities for us to get much needed help and information out to our community,” said Deb Hull, certified diabetes educator at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. “With the last Lions donation, we were able to reach thousands of people through a series of educational Facebook videos teaching viewers what Type 2 diabetes is and how to prevent it. We were also able to purchase much needed props and items for our diabetes prevention classes.”

“Because of our local Lions clubs, we have been able to get more information out, reaching thousands of people in many creative ways, and provide a healthier future for so many adults and children. These possibilities never would have been realized if the Lions had not have come forward with their generous donation. It has been such an honor to work with such a dedicated group of outstanding people like the Lions on these projects,” concluded Hull.

For more information about diabetes prevention classes, call Hull at 660.562.7966.