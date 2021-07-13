Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/6/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None

Accounts payable: Checks #78826-78851.

Approved: Extension expense report for June; invoice to Precision Lock and Key.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel; commission to Chris Pedersen for reimbursement.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Denial letter from FEMA on PA ID: 147-99147-00; FEMA-4451-DR-MO, that is a bridge at the intersection of 250th St. and Nobel Road; assessor quarterly reimbursement report for first quarter.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed various county projects.

Stephanie Patterson, Maryville Public Library, called for a reference check on Mid-Continental Restoration.

The commission inspected Road #655 in Jackson Township; a tube on Road #894 in Hughes Township and a bridge on Road #727 in Grant Township.

A call was put in to Nancy Pulley to discuss an open, unexpired, vacated seat on the Senate Bill 40 Board. The seat, vacated by Ed Seipel, would expire in April of 2023. Pulley agreed to the term. Walk made a motion to appoint Pulley to the unexpired seat. All were in favor.

A call was put in to Leslie Schulte, career services specialist at Northwest Missouri State University, regarding the availability of a conference room in the county Administration Center for a training.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission inspected Reconstruction Road #644 in Jefferson Township. The order to proceed was sent to the quarry.

Rex Wallace, assessor and member of the Nodaway County Fair Board, presented the commission with a copy of the insurance for the county during the fair.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 7/13/2021.