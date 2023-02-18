The Maryville Public Library is asking for volunteers to help with the Children’s Business Fair (CBF). CBF is for young entrepreneurs to create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy and then open for a one-day market of March 18. There are 62 youngsters building 44 businesses for the one day market.

The volunteers will help with a business plan review at either 5:30 or 6:30 pm, Friday, February 24. To help out, call Elizabeth Argo at 660.582.5281. Judges are needed, as well as local businesses having the young entrepreneurs product to sell.