Robert “Bud” Bliley has been a dedicated servant to the Conception Jct and the Tri-C area for over five decades by offering his time and talents.

Bliley’s work, while volunteer, has served the citizenry as elected roles, mayor from 1970 to 2001, city councilman from 2001 to 2023 and city treasurer from 2001 to 2022.

He was instrumental in the development of several initiatives through his commonsense and knowledge including just shortly after arriving at Conception Jct., the Tri-C Fire Department in 1964, which was one of the first organized volunteer fire departments in the area. He was integral in the building of a new post office in 1968 after he saw there was a need for a modern space for the mail delivery. The town’s sanitary sewer system was established in 1985 under Bliley’s direction. Then in 1989, he helped get cable television access for the town’s residents.

“We offer a special thanks to Bud for all your help and guidance since I took over as mayor. You made my job easier,” said Cletus Lager. In fact, Lager shared the entire Tri-C area appreciates the service and knowledge Bliley has given to make it a better place to live.

Bliley is a Korean War veteran and the recipient of two Purple Hearts. Plus he continues to be a member of the American Legion Post 464.