The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Adult Computer Assistance, 4 to 6 pm, by appointment, Tuesday, February 18 and Thursday, February 20.

• Preschool Storytime, “Anyone for Pancakes?” for ages two to six with older and younger siblings welcome, 5:30 to 6:30 pm, Tuesday, February 18.

• Morning Toddler Storytime, 9:45 am, Thursday, February 20.

To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.