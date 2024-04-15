The Maryville Public Library is hosting an adult program, “The basics of photography and composition,” at 6 pm, Thursday, April 18 in the library adult section.

The guest speaker is Adam Bochart, Northwest Missouri State University mass media instructor. The presentation is beneficial to adults interested in photography regardless of skill or equipment.

Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required for one of the 20 available spaces at the library front desk or by calling 660.582.5281.