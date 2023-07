The Maryville Public Library is currently accepting donations for The Ministry Center food pantry through the end of August. The Ministry Center is in need of canned peas, canned peaches, cereal, laundry soap, bottled water, cake mixes, crackers and bar soap.

Donations can be left in the boxes in the north lobby of the library at 509 North Main, Maryville. This service project is being run by Leadership Maryville #36.