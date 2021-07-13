“Soon an NBA Champion will be crowned. The Finals pitted Milwaukee against Phoenix, beginning on July 6th. This choropleth map is based on where the current 478 NBA roster players attended high school. Two areas in the eastern half of the U.S. (Mid-Atlantic urban core and rural south central states) standout as leading per capita producers of players. Professional basketball has an international influence. 16% of NBA players are from outside the U.S. France, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Serbia are the leading foreign producer.”