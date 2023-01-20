Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/12/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to NWMO Regional Council of Governments for the jail improvement grant through Department of Public Safety (ARPA); sick leave donation from one employee to another.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: No checks.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Delbert’s Garage for auto maintenance/repair.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff inmate report for December 2022; American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) request from Judge Corey Herron for treatment court; letter on personnel changes from both the assessor and prosecuting attorney; County Commission Association Meeting (CCAM) vendor invite from McClure; Make It Maryville invite; courtesy copy of 2023 Boundary & Annexation Survey.

Reviewed the budget distribution from the senior citizens services fund, the NWMO Child Support contract delivered by Tara Cluck on January 13, 2023, discussed various revenues and expenses of different funds.

Judge Robert Rice and Megan Jennings from Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, gave updates on the Mental Health Board. The board will be working in partnership with Mosaic and a University of Missouri Kansas City (UMKC) grant on connecting rural environments. The board is looking to implement TeleHealth in the school systems.

The 911 Oversight Board held their board meeting during the commission’s session time. Oversight board members present were Walker, Burns, Walk, county commission; Jared McQueen, Nodaway County Ambulance District, Ben Lipiec and Dannen Merrill, Maryville City Council. Also present: Maryville Police’s Ron Christian, director and Lt. Mike Stolte, Northwest Regional Communications, Jessica Rickabaugh, dispatch supervisor and Stacey Rucker, assistant supervisor/trainer, Greg McDanel, city of Maryville manager, Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader. The meeting was called to order at 9:04 am and adjourned at 9:35 am. There was not another meeting scheduled.

Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, stopped in to have the commission sign off on the bridge bids for BRO-R074(64) on Bridge #0295003.

The commission spoke with Amy Dowis, NWMO Regional Council of Governments about next steps on the TAP grant. A call was also put in to Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates. Macias plans to come in on Thursday to visit with the commission.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Jim Jacoby, Adam Summers and Ben Blackford met with the commission to present the budget request for NWMO Enterprise Facilitation.

The commissioners discussed moving office furniture back into the prosecuting attorney’s office on Wednesday as well as having the road and bridge crew set up shelving in the Administration Center storage room.

Reviewed expended funds and discussed earmarked funds from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Jenkins will update the spreadsheet she has been keeping of funds expended.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 1/19/2023.