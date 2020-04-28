As the COVID-19 continues to impact daily lives, Hy-Vee is asking essential workers across its eight-state region to submit photos of themselves doing their jobs so Hy-Vee can recognize the work they are doing to serve their communities.

The photos will be featured on Hy-Vee’s social media platforms in a video montage as part of the company’s #HelpfulSmileStrong social media campaign and the Hy-Vee’s recent heroes ad running on TV.

Individuals may only submit photos of themselves. Essential workers interested in participating are asked to send their photos, along with their name, hometown and occupation to Hy-Vee’s Facebook page at facebook.com/HyVee via Facebook Messenger.