By Kathryn Rice

Kandi Hughes, Grant City, has released three more titles, “Santa’s First Wool Duster,” “Woodland Animals Use Their Five Senses” and “The Sound that Roared a Whisper.”

“Santa’s First Wool Duster” and “Woodland Animals Use Their Five Senses” are both written and illustrated by Hughes. The children’s books are for young readers or can be read aloud for younger children. Hughes is recommending the books for ages four to eight. “The Sound That Roared a Whisper” is a suspense novel.

Hughes is married and has two step-sons and a granddaughter. She is a retired bookkeeper from the Worth County R-III School District. She is currently the Worth County Public librarian.

She has turned her lifelong passion of reading into writing stories of her own. While helping a local business that makes wool dusters she was inspired to write and illustrate the Christmas story “Santa’s First Wool Duster.”

“The Sound that Roared a Whisper” is the story of how Andrea deals with her husband’s disappearance and her decision to move with her son from Chicago.

Hughes has now authored six books all of which are available for sale at the Nodaway News Leader for $10 each