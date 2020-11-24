The Maryville High School Spoofhound Football team was triumphant November 21 over Summit Christian Academy, 35-9, on the Lee’s Summit High School football field.

The win has led to the first football semifinal game to be played Thanksgiving weekend at the Hound Pound. This game will be at 1 pm, Saturday, November 28 against Cassville High School.

The game will be televised on Uclicktv.com. The link was not up at press time. There is a $10 charge.

“I’m very proud and excited to watch this group perform in the state semifinals,” Head Coach Matt Webb said. “They have worked hard all season and earned the right to be one of the final four remaining teams in the state.”

The entry fee for Saturday’s semifinal football game vs. Cassville is $7. No school, conference, or senior passes will be accepted. Maryville fans will use the South Gate. Cassville fans will use the North gate.

Only spectators on the pass list will be admitted.

There will be no designated student section.

Families entering together need to be seated together.

Masks are required in the stadium per Maryville City Ordinance.

“All persons five (5) years old or older who are present in the City of Maryville shall wear a face covering when inside public facilities or businesses that are open to the public, public transportation vehicles, and outside when social distancing is not possible in groups of five (5) or more persons who are not members of the same family.”