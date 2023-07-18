At the July 10 Hopkins City Council meeting, it was decided to table the selection of an alderman to replace resigned alderman Randy Beason.

Discussion was held on three names presented to the council. Mayor Matt Wray suggested allowing more time for the names to be considered.

Resolution 114 was approved. It allows the Hopkins Picnic and Community Club to close the streets from midnight, Thursday, August 17 to midnight, Saturday, August 19.

The first reading of Bill 276, “An Ordinance Amending the Ordinances of the City of Hopkins, Missouri, to provide that the Board of Alderpersons shall be elected at large,” was completed. The second reading will be made at the August 7 meeting. This will abolish the representative wards and all candidates will be considered by all residents. The bill will be posted for citizens to read.

Chief Operator Chris Bird questioned the aldermen on their interest to provide property lots for people to build on with the thought to encourage workers to live and work in Hopkins.

Bird also distributed the lead and copper report from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. He has sent 10 water samples to DNR. The copper 90th percentile level max is 1,300 micrograms per liter and lead 90th percentile level is over 15 micrograms per liter.

Hopkins scored 850 on copper and 1.77 for lead, well under the action levels on both substances. Bird is anticipating the guidelines to become more stringent as time passes.

The city was informed by the state auditor that Dee O’Riley could not do an audit because of a conflict of interest. The audit would be a financial audit to ensure there has been no misappropriation of funds, theft or embezzlement. Questions were asked on whether another person from O’Tax could do the audit or to seek bids from other accounting offices.

The buildings on Third Street have been taken down. Bird wants to square up the north wall still standing. There are two firewalls. The aldermen approved Bird to finish up the wall. He’s also interested in doing a mural similar to The Roxy mural. He will follow up.

The council is going to make a list of residences that need to be mowed. Weeds and tall grass are addressed under the nuisance ordinance. Letters will be sent to the residents of those lots.