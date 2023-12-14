The Hopkins City Council met December 4, and after discussion, tabled the proposed 2024 budget.

The decision was based on waiting for the city audit to be completed. City Clerk Teddy Phipps reported the auditor was currently working on putting the information into Quickbooks for Hopkins’ use. The finish date is projected to be December 20.

Phipps was wanting the 2024 budget to submit for insurance purposes. After more discussion, it was determined Phipps could submit 2023 expenses.

The search for a new utility billing program was tabled. Water Operator Chris Bird said software will be needed to incorporate with the new meters. By making a decision on a billing program now, it might not be compatible with the meters.

Bird also said the city’s Chevrolet truck was in need of repairs. He has removed the saltbox from it. He also has a few more repair bills to turn into the insurance on the water plant. He plans to have this done this month.

Phipps gave out filing papers to Allan Thompson and Rick Gladman, whose aldermen terms are up. The filing period for the two aldermen positions is Tuesday, December 5 through Tuesday, December 26 at the Hopkins City Hall.

Phipps handed out a letter from the Missouri Department of Revenue on the taxation of adult use of marijuana. The city is still pursuing putting a three percent sales tax issue on the April 2, 2024 ballot.

The employer contribution rate for the employee LAGERS program has raised to 11.7 percent for 2024.