The Hopkins City Council at the July 11 meeting approved making temporary handicapped parking spots for the Hopkins Picnic, August 4, 5 and 6.

The spots will be on Roseberry Street between Third and Fourth Street. Chief Operator Chris Bird is estimating there will be five to six handicapped spaces available. He is planning to mark those and possibly add signage.

The council approved resolution number 113 which allows the Hopkins Community Club to hold the Hopkins Picnic on the city streets between Thursday, August 4 through Saturday, August 6.

The abandoned business buildings which are in various stages of collapse on North Third Street are scheduled to be torn down, Bird said. The Young family, owners, have made arrangements with DeMott Construction, Maryville to take the buildings down after the Hopkins Picnic.

City Attorney Taryn Henry has requested City Clerk Teddy Phipps email her the current utilities ordinance covering water, sewer and trash rates. The city voted to increase the rates on these earlier in 2022 but has delayed putting the rates into affect until Henry came up with revised ordinances. Bird wants the stickers which need to be placed on large objects in the trash to be included in the ordinance. The stickers are $5 each.

Bird was happy with the chip and seal of city streets provided by Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City. He has rolled the streets several times since the company left and feels this has compacted the street and made the driving service better. The hot days have also helped with this.

A resident wanted the city to help with removing a tree that had shed limbs into the street during the last storm. As far as the aldermen knew the city had never paid for removing a tree which fell into the right-away. Bird said he would be glad to help with the brush if needed.

Steve Thompson wants water at new construction. This is approximately 1,700 feet from the end of a two inch water main. He will need to pay for the meter set and run the 1,700 feet of water line to his house. Bird will put in the meter set. Bird thinks Thompson will need a pressure tank at the house for water pressure. The council was in agreement with this arrangement.

Bird said the conservation department helped him by hanging two dead turkey buzzards from the water tower. This is to keep crows or black birds from roosting on it. Apparently the birds like to eat rubber gaskets which causes costly repairs. The conservation agent said the city would need to do the dead birds for a couple of years to change the live birds roosting habits.

Bird will be taking a class in Macon for two days a week until September.