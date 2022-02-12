The fifth annual donation of Baylee’s Blessings was made February 9 on what would have been Baylee Hilsabeck’s 22nd birthday.

The fundraiser has gained the New Nodaway County Humane Society’s animal shelter over $15,000 in the five years of the event. This year, $3,214 was raised.

Family and friends also collect items from 26 different categories. This year, 278 items were donated and over 1,385 items have been donated during the five years of the fundraiser.

Family attending the ceremony were Baylee’s parents, Grady and Lisa Hilsabeck, sister and brother-in-law, Malainee and Sam Montgomery, grandmother, Nancy Schank, and uncle, Doug Medsker. They were joined by several of Baylee’s classmates and other friends.