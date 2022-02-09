The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected several food establishments during January.

El Maguey, 964 S. Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: January 5

Criticals: Queso cheese sauce not held at 135 degrees F or above, corrected on site.

Non-criticals: No handwashing signage at bar hand sink, men’s room sink or handsink by 2-bay sink in kitchen; rusty wire shelves in Pepsi sliding door refrig by ice machine; bad door seal on white upright freezer; excessive frost in white upright freezer; not all refrigeration units have thermometers; upper ledge on ice machine baffle is dirty; faucets at bar 3-bay sink, handsink by 2-bay kitchen sink and 2-bay kitchen sink do not shut off completely; restroom doors not self-closing.

South Nodaway R-IV, 209 Morehouse, Barnard, high priority

Inspection date: January 7

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Bags of carrots stored on floor of walk-in cooler.

Gray Oil and Gasoline, 22979 US Highway 71, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: January 10

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: One bag of great northern beans and one bag of sugar on floor by ice maker; bad door seal on Crosley upright freezer and Kenmore upright freezer; no test kits for sanitizer; carpeted floor in walk-in freezer.

Taco John’s, 1015 S. Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: January 11

Criticals: Dead bugs in restroom light covers.

Non-criticals: Bad door gasket on freezer by fryer; missing ceiling tile in women’s restroom, several missing by lobby soda dispenser, some stained and dirty by vents; broken light cover by CO2 tank in back room; light covers dirty throughout kitchen area; HVAC vents and return air registers/vents dirty and some rusted in kitchen and lobby areas; rough caulking around stool in men’s restroom not easily cleanable.

KFC, 1622 S. Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: January 11

Criticals: Spray wand at power soak station able to hang below rim of sinks.

Non-criticals: Coupling to power soak station spray wand is leaking; vent hoods due for cleaning; wall by power soak station stained; damaged wall/mop board area by walk-ins, by back kitchen handsink and by power soak/3-bay sink; ceiling dirty by HVAC vent by power soak station and vent rusty; HVAC vents dirty by oil tanks and by fryers; several worn, torn and damaged booths in lobby; odor in men’s restroom.

Jefferson C-123, 37614 US Highway 136, Conception Jct., high priority

Inspection date: January 11

Criticals: Can opener dirty, corrected on site.

Non-criticals: Box of breadsticks on floor of walk-in freezer.

Horace Mann, 800 University Drive, Maryville, no priority given

Inspection date: January 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

A&G Restaurant, 208 N. Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: January 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Garlic bread/pizza over due to be cleaned; grease spillage under fryers; a few scoops with handles in food.

West Nodaway R-I, 17665 US Highway 136, Burlington Jct., high priority

Inspection date: January 14

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Floor dirty under and around dishwasher booster; floor damaged by McCall refrig; floor worn in walk-in cooler.

Mosaic Medical Center, 2016 S. Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: January 24

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: A few dry storage shelves rusted; flour and sugar bin scoops with handles in product; air handling vents dirty and ceiling around vents stained; floor in general has some buildup and staining around tables and high traffic areas with some debris under tables and equipment.

North Nodaway R-VI High School, 705 E. Barnard, Hopkins, high priority

Inspection date: January 27

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: A few stained ceiling tiles in dining area, one above ice maker and one above garbage disposal.

Happy Garden, 514 N. Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: January 27

Criticals: Hose on utility sink faucet in sink without back siphonage prevention, corrected on site.

Non-criticals: Bad door seal on older chest freezer in back storeroom; several of the lobby chairs’ seat padding worn or torn; bowls without handles used as scoops in flour and starch bins, corrected on site; hole in wall from door handle in men’s restroom.

North Nodaway R-VI Elementary, 201 E. 6th, Pickering, high priority

Inspection date: January 28

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Excessive frost buildup in Whirlpool upright freezer.

Dairy Queen, 1912 S. Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: January 28

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Excessive frost in chest freezer under broiler; racks dirty above toaster/potato slicer area; freestyle soda dispenser dirty; hole in wall by lid storage; broken tile and hole in floor by walk-in area; dirty light covers above electrical panels, above 3-bay sink area and breakroom bench; dirty HVAC vents above drive-thru soda dispenser and toaster/potato slicer area.

McDonald’s, 1106 S. Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: January 31

Criticals: Spray wand on 3-bay sink hanging below rim of sink.

Non-criticals: Defrost dripping on buns in freezer, corrected on site, and work order put to check condensation drain; bad door gasket on salad refrig; HVAC vent dirty above ice maker.

Walmart Deli, 1605 S. Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: January 31

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: One missing ceiling tile in warewashing room and two with holes.